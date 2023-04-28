DICEY: CBS Owned by Twitter Community Notes After Passing Off Orange-Tipped Toy Guns as Real

CBS ran a segment on the Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked classified documents on Ukrainian Troop levels, NATO fighters in Ukraine, and US spying on its allies.

The mainstream government-approved media wants desperately for Americans to believe this young man is the enemy – and not the US military and government-controlled media who continues to lie to the American public.

CBS News ran a segment on Jack Taxiera reporting that he had a cache of weapons and tactical gear surrounding his bed.

However, Twitter users point out in the “community notes” section below the report that the guns shown in the segment with orange tips are toy guns.

