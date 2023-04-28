DICEY: CBS Owned by Twitter Community Notes After Passing Off Orange-Tipped Toy Guns as Real

CBS ran a segment on the Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked classified documents on Ukrainian Troop levels, NATO fighters in Ukraine, and US spying on its allies.

The mainstream government-approved media wants desperately for Americans to believe this young man is the enemy – and not the US military and government-controlled media who continues to lie to the American public.

CBS News ran a segment on Jack Taxiera reporting that he had a cache of weapons and tactical gear surrounding his bed.

According to DOJ newly-filed memo, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified materials had a cache of weapons + tactical gear surrounding his bed, reports @CBS_Herridge. Prosecutors allege the 21-year old is a flight risk.pic.twitter.com/4QzyuC8mF7 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2023

However, Twitter users point out in the “community notes” section below the report that the guns shown in the segment with orange tips are toy guns.

Catturd2 weighs in.