Developing: Train Reported to be Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in rural Maine.

According to Fox23 Maine, “Canadian Pacific Railways says one of their trains derailed around 8:30am on Saturday morning.They say lumber cars and three locomotives derailed about 15 miles east of Jackman, in the Moosehead Lake region due to a track washout. The train caught fire and the company says only involved the locomotives and lumber cars, not the hazardous materials that were also being carried on the train.”

Rockwood Fire & Resuce asked area residents to steer clear of the area, “”Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!”

🚨#BREAKING: A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire 📌#Rockwood | #Maine A catastrophic event has unfolded in Rockwood, Maine, as a train transporting hazardous materials has derailed and subsequently caught fire. The situation has prompted the… pic.twitter.com/fLtmJ4x9W4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023

This story is developing.