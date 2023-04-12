Democrat Judge Sanctions Fox News For Withholding Evidence, Says Network Has a ‘Credibility Problem’

A Delaware judge on Wednesday sanctioned Fox News for withholding evidence in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case.

Judge Eric Davis of the Delaware Supreme Court (appointed by a Democrat governor) said Fox News has a ‘credibility problem.’

Judge Eric Davis is also registered as a Democrat.

Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion.

The trial is set to begin in a few days and jury selection is underway.

NBC News reported:

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis on Wednesday sanctioned Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., for withholding evidence in the Dominion defamation suit, and said he’s considering further investigation and censure.

According to a person present in the courtroom, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems played recordings Fox News producer Abby Grossberg made during 2020, which were not handed over to Dominion’s lawyers during discovery.

Grossberg, a former producer for Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, has sued Fox News and said her deposition was coerced. In an amended filing Tuesday, she said she had recorded conversations with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others.

The sanction gives Dominion a chance to conduct another deposition, at Fox’s expense.

“As counsel explained to the Court, FOX produced the supplemental information from Ms. Grossberg when we first learned it,” Fox News said in a statement Wednesday.