Democrat Congressman From New York Has Made 500 Stock Trades Since Taking Office in January

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York has been a member of Congress for a little over three months.

During that time, Goldman has made over 500 stock trades. Is he trying to be the new Nancy Pelosi?

Also, how does he get any of the people’s work done when he is constantly playing the market?

The New York Post reported:

NY Dem Rep. Dan Goldman made over 500 trades during first months on job New York Rep. Dan Goldman really thinks he has the Midas touch. The multimillionaire Democrat and heir to the Levi Straus & Co. fortune has made more than 500 trades worth between $10 million and nearly $31 million since being sworn in as a congressman in January, a Post analysis of his disclosure forms reveals. As Congress considers a bipartisan bill banning members and their families from trading stock while in office, Goldman’s trading activity would make Gordon Gekko envious, his most recent filing shows. He is already far outpacing notorious congressional super-traders like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Raw Story reported. His purchases and sales were in major sectors, including defense work, energy, pharmaceuticals, real estate, technology and tobacco. Goldman — who reps the famed Wall Street financial district along with other parts of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn — sits on the Committee on Homeland Security and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Last month he bought up to $50,000 in defense contractor Northrop Grumman stock. He also scored up to $15,000 worth of stock in defense firms Raytheon Technologies and L3 Harris Technologies. The companies continue to rack up plenty of government work, with Raytheon being awarded a $237 million U.S. Army contract earlier this month to help detect and defeat unmanned aircraft.

Why are members of Congress allowed to engage in what looks like insider trading?

ICYM – NY Dem Rep. Dan Goldman made over 500 trades since being sworn in January, these trades worth between $10 & nearly $31 million since January. Waiting for Congress to pass legislation to prevent insider trading by lawmakers & their family members.https://t.co/WJLpgqnYQg — CeCe ✞🌴🦩🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) April 23, 2023

The face of greed: Centimillionaire inheritor @DanielSGoldman makes more than FIVE HUNDRED stock trades in less than 4 months in Congress.

Considering how insanely leftist his views are, America would be better off if he spent ALL his time trading!https://t.co/8fzYsuv7gW — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) April 23, 2023

It’s also worth noting that Goldman was directly involved in the first Trump impeachment.

Now it appears he is using his position in Congress to enrich himself. Anyone surprised?