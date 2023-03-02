Fetterman Health Cover-Up: Chief of Staff Insta-Blocks Reporter Who Asked How Senator Can Sponsor Bills While Being Held Incommunicado for Two Weeks in Psyche Ward

Adam Jentleson, chief of staff for Sen. Joh Fetterman (D-PA), blocked conservative writer Stephen L. Miller, aka redsteeze, for asking how it is that Fetterman is sponsoring legislation while being hospitalized under doctor’s care. Fetterman has been held incommunicado for over two weeks now while allegedly being treated for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Jentleson boasts on his Twitter profile he is “Reid mafia for life”, a reference to his serving as deputy chief of staff to late Senator Reid (D-NV). In his bio for a book talk last year about the Senate written between working for Reid and Fetterman, Jentleson boasted he was a “go-to source for reporters.”

Fetterman’s long absence for what is typically a hospital stay of a few days to a week combined with no proof of life or health photos or videos has given rise to speculation that his condition is worse than his staff is telling the public.

It was announced Wednesday that Fetterman was co-sponsor of a bi-partisan bill targeting railway safety, along with the three other senators whose states, Ohio and Pennsylvania, were affected by the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio a month ago: Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and J.D. Vance (R-OH) along with Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Stephen L. Miller asked Adam Jentleson about Fetterman co-sponsoring the bill at 1:46 a.m. EST Thursday. Within two minutes Jentleson blocked him (who blocks people at almost two in the morning for politely asking about their boss?):

“Adam, who is co-signing and introducing Senate legislation from Senator Fetterman’s office while he himself is currently hospitalized and under current medical observation?”

Two minutes later Miller posted he had been blocked by Jentleson:

Miller had quote tweeted Jentleson’s comment Tuesday evening on how ‘ugly’ conservatives were being to his boss, “There has been an uptick in ugliness from the right but as a window into how disconnected that junk is, and to give a sense of what is motivating those who bother to pick up the phone, this remains true: The top topic of calls to our office has been will wishes, every single day.”

Jentleson’s block of Miller, who has over 420,000 followers, drew attention and traffic to his statement and this writer’s comments to Jentleson that had previously both been ignored.

“Your office has mishandled Sen. Fetterman’s absence. Went almost two weeks without an update. No photo or video released, unlike when he had his stroke. Gisele grabbing the kids and passports and heading to Canada to zipline didn’t help. Shapiro, Biden haven’t talked to him. ???…Don’t get mad if people start to question why Sen. Fetterman has been incommunicado for two weeks when he was hospitalized for depression because he wasn’t feeding and hydrating himself properly. People will speculate that his condition is worse than what is being said.”

Jentleson’s mishandling of Fetterman’s absence continues. Miller had a question for CNN Congressional reporter Manu Raju, “you want to suddenly get curious about this or not? Are you a journalist or not?”

Before asking Jentleson, Miller had been on a tear about Fetterman sponsoring legislation and having his name on a letter to Norfolk Southern while incommunicado at the hospital. His frustration with Capitol Hill reporters later led him to asking Jentleson directly. example:

“Is there a single journalist within the border of the continental United States going to ask the question of how John Fetterman co-authored a letter in the united states Senate while under direct medical observation at Walter Reed for self admitted fear of harm and depression?”

Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters commented on Fetterman and Pennsylvania Republicans asking for proof of health from Fetterman shown Wednesday night: