Dalai Lama Previously Took Selfie With Democrat Mayor Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

The Dalai Lama made unwanted headlines this week after a disgusting video of the Tibetan spiritual leader surfaced on Twitter.

In the video, the Dalai Lama was at a speaking event in India and invited a young boy on the stage.

Once the boy was on stage the Dalai Lama told the boy to kiss his cheek and lips.

The bizarre spiritual leader would then proceed to tell the young boy to “suck his tongue.”

Just a video of the Dalai Lama making an obviously uncomfortable child kiss him and suck his tongue. pic.twitter.com/AisYPQbiox — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2023

Now a resurfaced photo could land the Dalai Lama in hot water because it shows him together with the disgraced former Democrat Mayor of College Park, Maryland Patrick Wojahn.

Wojahn was charged in March for “with 40 counts of possessing child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.”

The picture of Wojahn with the Dalai Lama stemmed from Wojahn’s Twitter account.

LOOK:

Inspiring words from His Holiness the @DalaiLama today on building a #CityofKindness at #USCM2016. And a selfie. pic.twitter.com/qpnJW10dYW — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) June 26, 2016

Wojahn took the selfie at The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) 84th Annual Meeting in Indianapolis back in 2016.

