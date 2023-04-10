Dalai Lama Issues Apology for Asking Young Indian Boy to Suck His Tongue

A sickening video is making its way around the internet that shows the Dalai Lama asking a young boy in India to ‘suck his tongue.’

The incident occurred in the city of Dharamshala in early February, but the video has just recently gone viral.

Many users on the internet believed the video was a possible deep fake but now the Dalai Lama has confirmed the video is real and issued an apology for his actions.

The Tibetan “spiritual leader” in his apology stated he “regrets” his actions and was quoted saying he “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The office of the Dalai Lama added to the apology and wrote “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”

Per the Associated Press:

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism. A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.” The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.

The Dalai Lama previously made controversial headlines when he claimed he was a Marxist back in 2011.

