Cybersecurity Expert Confirms SQL Software on Voting Machines – Real-Time Manipulation of Votes on Dominion Voting Software Demonstrated

Prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, notable Democrat leaders, such as President Obama, and election experts, such as Harri Hursti in the HBO documentary “KillChain” claimed that voting machines were extremely vulnerable and could be manipulated, often without leaving a trace. However, after President Trump received the most votes of any incumbent President and our election system was flooded with “universal” mail-in ballots in the name of COVID safety, the tuned changed. The cries for election integrity and the banning of the machines all subsided. The same Democrat leaders began shouts of “safest election ever”.

Last week, cybersecurity expert Mark Cook proved those Democrat leaders were right. Well, the pre-2020 Democrats, of course. In a shocking real-time demonstration, Cook showed not only that the machines were vulnerable, but specifically a few easy ways they could be manipulated and, shockingly, without leaving a trace of the manipulation.

On the Conservative Daily Podcast, Cook used an exact copy of the Dominion Voting software that was used in Mesa County, CO elections to demonstrate just two of the nearly countless critical issues he has found:

The first issue demonstrated is that there is software that can manipulate the database behind the voting system application existent inside the voting system. This software is called SQL Server Management Studio and is not on the list of certified software used in the voting system.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the SQL Software found on machines in Michigan and Pennsylvania bak in June 2021.

Joe Hoft reported back in June 2021 that the SQL data found on the Dominion machines can be read and manipulated.

This software allows back-end access that bypasses any security and logging/tracking features that would and should exist in the application software itself.

In last week’s demonstration, Cook only had to click on the software from the Start Menu of the Windows operating system, click the Connect button, then was allowed access to the voting system database without having to enter any special password. After a few more clicks and four key presses on the keyboard, Cook was able to flip the results of an election.

The second critical issue demonstrated is the existence of a second back-door program, a single file hidden among the over 416,000 files on the server. This program allows direct manipulation of the voting system database also in an un-traceable manner. Further, it allows anyone to execute SQL statements, stored procedures, and script files of their choosing. To demonstrate another critical issue, Cook shows how simply just plugging in a pre-programmed USB stick could leverage this utility to alter the results in the SQL database contained on the Election Management System. This software was also not on the listed among the software that was tested and certified.

According to Cook, neither piece of software has any business on any election system.

Below are two demonstrations Cook performed on the Conservative Daily Podcast. In the first example, Cook is able to insert the USB stick. You then seen a command prompt appear and run the script to manipulate the database. Cook said that he deliberately made this visible and slowed it down so we could see first hand how it works. Easy as that. Plug and play:

In the second demonstration below, Cook uses a smartphone to manipulate the database with relative ease. He states that he didn’t even put a password in to access the management software.

“Every part of this process, I’m expecting it to stop me. I’m shocked every time I’m able to get further and further into this thinking ‘how on earth did someone set up a system that is this insecure? That the citizens think it’s actually secure. And the election officials are sitting there telling their friends and family and their citizens that they represent that the systems are secure when they are lying without even knowing it.”

There have been no shortage of stories involving “human error” or “technical glitches” involving USB cards. Perhaps the most notable though is the story from Gregory Stenstrom in Delaware County, PA.

Stenstrom testified during the Gettysburg hearings in November 2020 that he witnessed an election worker, later identified as Jeff Savage, putting USB vDrives into at least 24 of the tabulators and claims up to 120,000 ballots should be called into question. President Trump was leading Joe Biden by over 650,000 votes after Election night in Pennsylvania.

In a FOX News article, Stenstrom is quoted as saying:

“I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions,” Stenstrom testified. “This person is not being observed, he’s not a part of the process that I can see, and he is walking in with baggies of USBs. I literally begged multiple law enforcement agencies to go get the forensic evidence from the computers. It’s a simple process. It wouldn’t have taken more than an hour to image all 5 machines. That was never done despite my objections and that was three weeks ago.

Delaware County uses Hart Intercivic voting machines, so the demonstration by Cook may not apply to these machines, however, he has not been afforded the opportunity to test the vulnerability on their software.

In September 2020, before the election took place, a warehouse “election-staging site” in Philadelphia was broken into. The only thing stolen was the laptop of an employee of ES&S, the voting machine manufacturer, and some USB drives. While this is not the same software as what Cook demonstrated on, it is a vulnerability none the less that may be exploited in those machines as well.