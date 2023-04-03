Corrupt Federal Prosecutor Attempts to Prevent J6 Defendant From Using Video Footage To Clear His Name – A Total Miscarriage of Justice



William Pope walked through the US Capitol on January 6 after undercover police urged Trump supporters to enter building. He committed no violence. Now the regime wants to teach him a lesson.

Law enforcement veteran Michael Letts explains: William Pope has the right to clear his name – even if it smears the FBI in the process

Over the past few months, I’ve seen judgment passed on “suspects” in the January 6 th incident on the U.S. Capitol so quickly that I’m wondering if the scales of justice even balanced in their favor. But a case surrounding William Pope of Topeka, Kansas takes the cake.

Per this report from The Epoch Times, Pope has filed a motion to remove court seal on video footage from the January 6 th “Incident” in an effort to provide him a case. However, it appears a Federal prosecutor is trying to prevent the footage from coming to light – and has a very peculiar reason for it.

According to said prosecutor, three D.C. Metropolitan Police Department undercover officers acted as provocateurs, setting up shop on the northwest steps of the Capitol. Per the report, they actually egged on people to “go join ‘em” in terms of working alongside the other people at the Capitol.



But the prosecutor’s excuse for not using the footage? Apparently, he believes that Pope is going to try to use it to get the public to decide his case, rather than the court.

“The defendant is not entitled to ‘undesignate’ these videos to share them with unlimited third parties,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Moran in a statement. “His desire to try his case in the media rather than in a court of law is illegitimate, and the government has met its burden to show the necessity of the protective order.”

But let’s talk about the word “undesignated” for a moment. This is not a matter of “undesignating” anything. Pope has a right to use this footage if he believes it will argue for his case, especially considering that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have been involved with the police – or, for that matter, using multiple FBI informants during the so-called “insurrection.”

Pope even made that clear while speaking with The Epoch Times. “The officer clearly incited that area, and we still don’t have video from all other undercover MPD,” he said. “And as the numerous informants in the Proud Boys trial demonstrates, we are only just beginning to scratch the surface on FBI involvement.”

We’ve already seen a portion of this video pop up on Rumble, and, to say the least, I think there’s enough evidence here to let Pope argue his case, no matter what the Federal prosecutor may think. And it’s not a matter of letting the public decide his case – it’s a matter of making his case worth arguing, especially if the evidence speaks in favor of that. No wonder U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras seems interested in removing the seal.

This is a reminder that equal justice should be for all, and letting these folks pick and choose who gets to use it is sheer destruction of that. It’s a pure politicization and weaponization of the justice system, deciding who gets to use what.

Keep in mind this isn’t the first time this imbalance has been tried against people surrounding the January 6 th “insurrection.” Governmental agencies have been hellbent to use a liberal, socialist and democratic agenda to entrap lawful, patriotic citizens who simply wanted to see the process of congressional leaders that were so-called “protecting” the electoral process. In short, they end up being manipulated, in an effort to create an impression that an unlawful insurrection took place. It’s simply intimidation through fear, in spite of the fact they were acting on their constitutional mandate of the government, which should be, and I recall very carefully here, “of the people, by the people and for the people.”

But they were imprisoned anyway. And now they’re trying to go after Pope, who simply wants to use video footage – and rightfully so – to prove his point. And if it gives the FBI a tarnished look, then by all means. They’ve been doing all sorts of questionable stuff anyway, so if that gives the Judiciary Committee even more reason to look into their actions, so be it.

Keep a close eye on this case to see how it unfolds. I believe Pope has the right to the footage – and I have a feeling that Contreras will grant it to him, in spite of what the Federal prosecutor and his buddies want to do to avoid having their names get besmirched. This is a matter of finding justice, not manipulating it so that it works for a precious few.

Remember, when the Constitution mentions people, it means “all people.” We all have that right.

About Michael Letts: Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA , a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website here.