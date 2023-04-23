Coroner Finds Healthy 32-Year-Old Doctor Died From Cerebral Blood Clot Caused By COVID Vaccine — Wife Now Suing AstraZeneca

A coroner has determined that a 32-year-old “healthy” British doctor died from a cerebral blood clot caused by a reaction to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Stephen Wright passed away in January 2021 — just ten days after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

His wife, Charlotte Wright, is trying to get the cause of death changed from “natural causes” on his death certificate. She has also filed a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company and dozens of people.

Senior Coroner Andrew Harris explained in a court hearing that Wright’s death was caused by a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain, and “vaccine-induced thrombosis.”

“Dr. Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca covid vaccination on 16 January 2021, awoke with a headache on the 25th and later developed left arm numbness,” Harris testified at London Inner South Coroner’s Court, according to a report from the BBC. “He attended an emergency department just after midnight, where he was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus venous thrombosis.”

“He was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6:39 am but, because of the extent of the bleed and very low platelets, was unfit for surgery, dying at 6:33 pm,” the coroner added. “My conclusion as to the cause of death is unintended complications of vaccination.”

“Mrs Wright, who was on maternity leave when her husband died, said that before she received £120,000 from the government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) in August, she had used food banks to help support her children, now aged nine and three,” the BBC report states.

The company’s spokesperson told the BBC that “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”

The spokesperson also offered their “deepest sympathies” to Wright’s family.

“We are very saddened by Stephen Wright’s death and extend our deepest sympathies to his family for their loss. Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.”

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to AstraZeneca for comment and will update this story if a response is provided.