REVEALED: Committed Leftist Judge Juan Merchan Who Oversees Trump’s Sham Case in NYC Court Made Political Contributions to “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President”

Leftist judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who oversees President Trump’s sham case on junk felony charges, made political contributions to a nonprofit fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and progressive groups.

According to FEC data, Judge Juan Merchan from New York donated to Act Blue earmarked “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President.”

Democratic fundraiser Act Blue is the payment processor for the majority of Democrats’ political contributions in the 2020 campaign cycle, DC Patriot reported.

“Although the dollar amounts were what some would be considered small, this proves impartiality towards Donald Trump. Donating to both the former and future expected counterpart on the presidential ballot is a huge deal, and something that cannot go unnoticed,” the outlet reported.

Act Blue also helped raised money for Alvin Bragg’s campaign.

Judge Merchan previously oversaw the tax fraud cases of the Trump’s Org and the Trump Org’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump is not a fan of Merchan and took to Truth Social last week and wrote “Juan Manuel Merchan, was hand-picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg.”

Last year, Merchan oversaw the closely watched criminal tax fraud case against Trump’s company, which was ultimately found guilty by a Manhattan jury. Trump himself was not a defendant in that case. Two business entities controlled by Trump were found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records and were ordered to pay the maximum penalty of $1.61 million. During the proceedings, Merchan shut down the suggestion from the Trump Organization’s legal team that the case was a politically motivated prosecution against the former president and told attorneys to focus on the specific charges, CBS News reported. “I will not allow you in any way to bring up a selective prosecution claim, or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution,” Merchan said.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Merchan has been described as a lifelong Democrat and a bombshell discovery of his daughter’s LinkedIn account reveals his daughter is not just a Democrat but a Democrat who previously worked on Kamala Harris’ Presidential campaign.

The discovery was pieced together from a photo posted by Geneseo Alumni Office that featured Judge Merchan with the caption “One of the panelists was Hon. Juan Merchan, Court of Claims Judge sitting as an Acting Justice of the Supreme Court — Criminal Term, New York County, and parent of Loren Merchan ’11.”

She stopped working for Kamala Harris for the People when Harris dropped out of the Presidential race in December of 2019.

While she was working with the Kamala Harris campaign, Loren also served as the Vice President of Authentic Campaigns which per its site is a digital agency that raises “hundreds of millions of dollars for progressive campaigns” through digital persuasion programs.