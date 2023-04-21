Confirmed: New Twitter Files Drop Reveals Fauci Lied Under Oath – Took Over White House COVID Response Twitter Account

The day before Thanksgiving, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, deposed Anthony Fauci (head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID]) at the National Institutes for Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that the Missouri and Louisiana Attorneys General filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Joe Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries.

The suit alleges a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State, the permanent administrative state, to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.

As Gateway Pundit has previously written, the Attorneys General, along with Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and several other individuals sued the Biden Administration – including Anthony Fauci – for censoring speech surrounding COVID-19, among a large number of other topics.

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and attorney John Burns were present at the deposition and witnessed the octogenarian squirm, stall, and lie for seven hours.

While the deposition uncovered no smoking guns, the sheer volume of things Fauci “couldn’t recall” or “couldn’t remember,” along with his obvious attempts at providing misleading and deceptive responses, collectively damned his testimony.

No reasonable observer could find his testimony to be credible. Simply put: he lied even when the truth would have made a better story.

Here are some observations and highlights from the Fauci deposition that we reported on earlier:

** Fauci claimed that he had no knowledge that his communications team did not coordinate with social media companies to stop “misinformation and disinformation” until he was forced to admit that he actually did know of certain instances of coordination.

** Fauci continued to push the now-debunked assertion that COVID-19 was a naturally occurring virus.

** Fauci said disinformation and misinformation (information he disagrees with) puts lives at risk.

** Fauci refused to define “gain of function” research saying it was too broad of a term to define.

** Fauci’s other method of lying was simply to pretend that he didn’t understand something, and then hope the lawyer asking the question wouldn’t be able to catch him in the lie. For example, he very obviously lied at one point when he claimed he didn’t know what Meta (parent company of Facebook) was, until he was forced to admit that he did, in fact, know what Meta was.

** Another Fauci tactic: when forced to admit he had made a communication or reviewed a key record at a key time, or knew or worked with a key individual, he would try and downplay each negative fact by (1) downplaying the significance of the communication, (2) suggest that while he reviewed the key record, he didn’t really read it carefully, or (3) with false humility suggest that he was not an expert in X field and so did not fully understand the scientific study at issue, or (4) claim that, while he did “know” said individual, he doesn’t really know them that well because he meets so many doctors and scientists as part of his job.

** Other Fauci deceit tactics: throwing subordinates under the bus. Fauci is a famous survivor among bureaucrats. One way he has survived this long is by only taking credit for wins and pawning off losses on hapless subordinates. This trend continued in his deposition, in which he brazenly argued that, while he is the head of the NIAID and its $6 billion dollar budget, he repeatedly didn’t have any knowledge about what his immediate direct reports were doing right under his nose. Fauci supports accountability, so long as he has a subordinate to sacrifice.

** Fauci argued that Hydroxychloroquine was “dangerous” and had “toxic” side effects. This is absurd, because HCQ is one of the safest medicines known to man, but also because the COVID “vaccine” has killed tens of thousands of people and injured hundreds of thousands more. Similarly, Fauci’s bogus medical cure, Remdesivir, has almost no positive effect in treating COVID, yet it’s also horribly toxic.

** Fauci claimed HCQ was ineffective in treating COVID, but couldn’t cite a single study to support his claim. Fauci also rejected the list of 371 studies on HCQ and its effectiveness in treating the disease when he was presented with the list.

On Monday, December 5th, Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the full transcript.

🚨BREAKING: Here is the full transcript of the Anthony Fauci deposition: https://t.co/IN3pjYcK2m A few takeaways… pic.twitter.com/oQUjO8Fp5w — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

And with today’s Twitter Files release we now have confirmation that Dr. Fauci lied during his deposition under oath about having a Twitter account.

Dr. Fauci took over the White House COVID Response Twitter account TWICE! Dr. Fauci was in control of the important Twitter profile on the the White House COVID response.

3) Fauci made similar claims, during multiple exchanges, in a 7-hour deposition, where he denied using Twitter or even knowing how to access a tweet. pic.twitter.com/SdWEp9dIYV — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

5) According to this tweet, Fauci took over the White House COVID-19 Response account again, in April 2021. pic.twitter.com/QbxLw0Kcx4 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 20, 2023

It is truly AMAZING at how easily this man lies!