Clinton-Appointed Judge Blasts Trump as E. Jean Carroll Testifies Former President “Raped” Her

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, blasted President Trump as E. Jean Carroll prepared to testify in the defamation, rape trial against Trump on Wednesday.

A 9-member Manhattan jury was seated on Tuesday to kick off the trial.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” E. Jean Carroll said on Wednesday during her testimony on the witness stand.

Earlier this month it was revealed billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman – a Democrat megadonor – is secretly funding E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against President Trump.

This DIRECTLY contradicts E. Jean Carroll’s claim during an October deposition that no one else was paying her legal bills.

Trump, who is not attending the trial, blasted E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday morning in a pair of Truth Social posts.

“The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM. Her lawyer is a political operative, financed by a big political donor that they said didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about that. Just look at her CNN interview before & after the commercial break – Like a different person. She said there was a dress, using the ol’ Monica Lewinsky “stuff”, then she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent & false story–Witch Hunt!” Trump said.

“They got caught lying! The Miss Bergdorf Goodman case is financed by a big political donor that they tried to hide. Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60 year old woman that I didn’t know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room, and …. her. She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this? She never made a police complaint? If I was seen there with a woman-BIG PRESS. SCAM!” Trump said.

Judge Kaplan blasted Trump for attacking E. Jean Carroll in a series of social media posts on Wednesday.

Kaplan rebuked Trump ahead of Carroll’s testimony and said his statements on social media were “entirely inappropriate.”

The judge told Trump’s lawyers: “What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about.”

So Trump has no First Amendment rights?

The cards are stacked against Trump,

Judge Kaplan ruled last month that Trump’s “grab her by the p*ssy” Hollywood Access tape can be played at the civil trial.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote of Trump’s locker room talk, according to the Washington Times.