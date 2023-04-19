“Climate Change is a Crisis of Our Lifetime!” – Biden’s Secretary of Interior Starts Crying During Hearing (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Interior started crying during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Deb Haaland was not chosen to be Biden’s Interior Secretary because she’s qualified for the job.

She checked a box: First Native American cabinet secretary.

And this is the result…

Deb Haaland was called out by a Republican lawmaker for lying under oath during Wednesday’s hearing.

So she started crying in an effort to show how dedicated she is to saving the planet.

“All of this is because climate change is the crisis of our lifetime!” Secretary Deb. Haaland said.

