Chuck Schumer Gets His Way: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox 2 Months After Schumer Demands Rupert Murdoch Silence Host



Chuck Schumer

Last month Chuck Schumer called for Rupert Murdoch to silence Tucker Carlson.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) last month demanded Rupert Murdoch silence Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts.

“Order Tucker Carlson and other hosts on Fox News to stop spreading the Big Lie.” Schumer said.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent Rupert Murdoch a letter demanding he censor Fox News hosts.

“As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate elections conspiracy theories to this day,” the Democrat wrote in a letter to Rupert Murdoch referring to the Dominion lawsuit.

Schumer and Jeffries demanded Tucker Carlson and others participate in a Mao struggle session and publicly apologize for saying words they don’t approve of.

“We demand that you direct Tucker Carlson and other hosts on your network to stop spreading false election narratives and admit on air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior,” the Democrats wrote.

“We ask that you make sure Fox News ceases disseminating the Big Lie and other election conspiracy theories on your network,” they wrote.

Fast-forward nearly two months later and Fox News host Tucker Carlson has parted ways with the network.

Fox News on Monday morning announced Tucker Carlson had parted ways just days after the network settled a defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.