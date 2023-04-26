Chief Justice Roberts Declines to Testify Before Congress About Supreme Court Ethics as Democrats Harass Clarence Thomas

Chief Justice John Roberts declined to testify before Congress about Supreme Court ethics as Democrats ramp up their harassment campaign against Clarence Thomas.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin asked Roberts to voluntarily testify on Supreme Court ethics on May 2 after ProPublica published a nasty hit piece on Clarence Thomas.

The Democrat-media complex is harassing Clarence Thomas because the ultimate goal is to expand the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month Propublica launched an attack on Clarence Thomas because he took vacations with a billionaire Republican donor.

Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni were treated to lavish vacations by Harlan Crow, a prominent Republican donor.

Last month the federal judiciary changed the rules and said private jet travel paid for by others must be disclosed.

Clarence Thomas released a statement on his private jet travels paid for by Harlan Crow.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years,” Thomas said in a statement.

This wasn’t good enough.

In an unprecedented move, Senator Durbin attacked the judicial branch and demanded Roberts testify on ethics reform.

Justice Roberts declined and said it is important to preserve judicial independence.

“I must respectfully decline your invitation,” Roberts wrote in a letter, which was signed by all 9 justices to Senator Durbin and released by a Supreme Court spokesperson.

“Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the Chief Justice of the United States is exceedingly rare as one might expect in light of separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence,” Roberts added, according to CNN.

Durbin shot back and said it’s time for Congress to hold the Supreme Court accountable.

“Make no mistake: Supreme Court ethics reform must happen whether the Court participates in the process or not,” Durbin said.

“It is time for Congress to accept its responsibility to establish an enforceable code of ethics for the Supreme Court, the only agency of our government without it,” Durbin added.

