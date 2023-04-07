Justice Clarence Thomas Responds to Latest Smears Over His Luxury Trips with Republican Donor

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday responded to the latest media witch hunt.

Propublica on Thursday launched an attack on Clarence Thomas because he took vacations with a billionaire Republican donor.

Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni were treated to lavish vacations by Harlan Crow, a prominent Republican donor.

The Democrat-media complex attacked Clarence Thomas for taking vacations with a friend and are now demanding accountability.

Last month the federal judiciary changed the rules and said private jet travel paid for by others must be disclosed.

Clarence Thomas released a statement on his private jet travels paid for by Harlan Crow.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years,” Thomas said in a statement.

“As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” he said.