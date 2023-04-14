Cash App Founder Stabbed in the Heart with Kitchen Knife After Argument About Killer’s Sister

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death after an argument over his killer’s sister.

San Francisco police on Thursday arrested tech executive Nima Momeni over the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.



Nima Momeni

Bob Lee was stabbed to death last Tuesday in downtown San Francisco at 2:30 am.

The 43-year-old father of two was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to court documents, Nima Momeni stabbed Bob Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife after an argument about Momeni’s sister.

Nima Momeni had grilled Bob Lee about his relationship with his married sister, Khazar Momeni.

Khazar Momeni is married to a prominent plastic surgeon.

Bob Lee entered Khazar’s luxury high-rise apartment at 12:39 am and Nima was already inside the residence.

According to reports, Lee and Momeni were seen leaving the luxury high-rise at 2:03 am and drove off in Momeni’s BMW.

Momeni parked the BMW in a dark ally and stabbed Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife.

Police found the bloody knife near the crime scene.

CNBC reported: