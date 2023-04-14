Cash App Founder Stabbed in the Heart with Kitchen Knife After Argument About Killer’s Sister

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death after an argument over his killer’s sister.
San Francisco police on Thursday arrested tech executive Nima Momeni over the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Nima Momeni
Bob Lee was stabbed to death last Tuesday in downtown San Francisco at 2:30 am.
The 43-year-old father of two was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.
According to court documents, Nima Momeni stabbed Bob Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife after an argument about Momeni’s sister.
Nima Momeni had grilled Bob Lee about his relationship with his married sister, Khazar Momeni.
Khazar Momeni is married to a prominent plastic surgeon.
Bob Lee entered Khazar’s luxury high-rise apartment at 12:39 am and Nima was already inside the residence.
According to reports, Lee and Momeni were seen leaving the luxury high-rise at 2:03 am and drove off in Momeni’s BMW.
Momeni parked the BMW in a dark ally and stabbed Lee in the heart with a kitchen knife.
Police found the bloody knife near the crime scene.
CNBC reported:
Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed by an IT consultant near downtown San Francisco after the two men — who police say knew each other — got into an argument over the suspect’s sister, according to court documents obtained by NBC News on Friday.
The suspect — 38-year-old Nima Momeni of Emeryville, a suburb of San Francisco — drove Lee to a secluded area and stabbed him three times with a 4-inch kitchen knife, including twice in the chest, according to the documents. At least one of the stab wounds punctured Lee’s heart.
At one point, Momeni’s sister sent a text to Lee, the documents show. “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you,” she wrote, according to the documents.
“Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class,” she added. “Love you Selfish pricks.”
Momeni was arrested on Thursday morning after a nine-day manhunt that attracted national attention and intensified scrutiny on public safety issues in the Bay Area.
He will be charged with murder, San Francisco’s district attorney told reporters on Thursday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 25, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office confirmed, and he faces 26 years to life behind bars.