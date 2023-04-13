BREAKING: MASSIVE FLASH FLOODING In Fort Lauderdale Causes Airport to Close…Man Captured on Video Swimming In Busy Street to Safety…15-20 Inches of Rain Fall in 7 Hours[VIDEOS]

100 Percent Fed Up reports – In only seven hours, 16 inches of rain has fallen in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where flash floods are wreaking havoc on the Ft. Lauderdale Airport, which has now been closed, and in the downtown area, vehicles can be seen floating down the streets.

🚨#BREAKING: A Flash Flood Emergency has been Declared in Fort Lauderdale areas as 16+ Inches of Rain has fallen 📌#FortLauderdale | #Florida ⁰

The national weather service has issued a flash flood emergency for the surrounding areas in Fort Lauderdale Florida. With estimates… pic.twitter.com/T6UiYzQTtM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2023

Tornado warnings have been issued in Fort Lauderdale, with areas of the major city getting 15-20 inches of rain.

This radar loop and rainfall estimate data from Fort Lauderdale is incredible. Nonstop flash flooding and tornado warnings. Some areas have had 15–20 inches of rain today. pic.twitter.com/YbIwQmM6RF — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) April 13, 2023

Meteorologist Bob Henson tweeted about the historic flooding in Ft. Lauderdale:

If confirmed, this prelim total of 22.59” in just seven hours tonight at Fort Lauderdale would obliterate the city’s rainfall record for any ***three calendar days** (18.24” on Oct 19-21, 1924)

If confirmed, this prelim total of 22.59” in just seven hours tonight at Fort Lauderdale would obliterate the city’s rainfall record for any ***three calendar days** (18.24” on Oct 19-21, 1924) https://t.co/TLbd4SI8GT — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) April 13, 2023

Multiple videos showing the fast-moving water flowing down the streets of downtown Ft. Lauderdale are being shared on Twitter.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale flooding off Los Olas right now looks like a giant river. pic.twitter.com/edIJS1w5U0 — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

A male was caught on camera swimming to safety on a flooded road where vehicles were still driving on Broward Boulevard.

In this video, a man can be seen riding his bike around vehicles with the water completely covering his bike.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale flooding pic.twitter.com/1a7fmLXz8z — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

Homes in Fort Lauderdale are also flooding. This incredible video taken by ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington shows water rushing by an open door. In his tweet, he shared that multiple neighbors’ homes are flooding, one neighbor’s back porch has collapsed, and tornado warnings are being issued in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Multiple neighbors’ houses in Fort Lauderdale are currently flooding. Cars underwater. Another neighbor’s back porch just collapsed. Now more tornado warnings in the area. What is going on?! Check out video of neighbor’s house… all from rain. pic.twitter.com/GDs7sJb9v4 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 13, 2023

The water rushing down the streets is something Floridians are accustomed to seeing during hurricane season.

Wild photos and videos showing the flooding inside and outside of the Fort Lauderdale International Airport are popping up all over social media.

Fort Lauderdale Airport (pics from a friend of a friend) @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/qnqGHs0EWh — Brooke Silverang (@WPBF_BROOKE) April 13, 2023

This customer at the Fort Lauderdale Airport had to come back inside the luggage area because the roads were flooded, and now, the airport is beginning to flood.

Fort Lauderdale airport shut down hours ago due to relentless rain but we can't get our due to flooded roads. Now the water is coming in and the rain isn't stopping. Not good. pic.twitter.com/HrGWmLUcdE — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) April 13, 2023

Fort Lauderdale is pretty much underwater. It’s why I left Broward County and moved north. I am praying for all my friends down there underwater at this very moment. Same with those in Saint Augustine. pic.twitter.com/trAcYPLNlT — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 13, 2023

⚠️ Numerous abandoned cars floating on Broward Blvd and Andrews Ave in Fort Lauderdale. Historic rainfall between 14-18” has been measured in only the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/3AWyPW6jjd — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) April 13, 2023