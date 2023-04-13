BREAKING: MASSIVE FLASH FLOODING In Fort Lauderdale Causes Airport to Close…Man Captured on Video Swimming In Busy Street to Safety…15-20 Inches of Rain Fall in 7 Hours[VIDEOS]

by

100 Percent Fed Up reports – In only seven hours,  16 inches of rain has fallen in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where flash floods are wreaking havoc on the Ft. Lauderdale Airport, which has now been closed, and in the downtown area, vehicles can be seen floating down the streets.

Tornado warnings have been issued in Fort Lauderdale, with areas of the major city getting 15-20 inches of rain.

Meteorologist Bob Henson tweeted about the historic flooding in Ft. Lauderdale:

If confirmed, this prelim total of 22.59” in just seven hours tonight at Fort Lauderdale would obliterate the city’s rainfall record for any ***three calendar days** (18.24” on Oct 19-21, 1924)

Multiple videos showing the fast-moving water flowing down the streets of downtown Ft. Lauderdale are being shared on Twitter.

A male was caught on camera swimming to safety on a flooded road where vehicles were still driving on Broward Boulevard.

In this video, a man can be seen riding his bike around vehicles with the water completely covering his bike.

Homes in Fort Lauderdale are also flooding. This incredible video taken by ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington shows water rushing by an open door. In his tweet, he shared that multiple neighbors’ homes are flooding, one neighbor’s back porch has collapsed, and tornado warnings are being issued in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The water rushing down the streets is something Floridians are accustomed to seeing during hurricane season.

Wild photos and videos showing the flooding inside and outside of the Fort Lauderdale International Airport are popping up all over social media.

This customer at the Fort Lauderdale Airport had to come back inside the luggage area because the roads were flooded, and now, the airport is beginning to flood.

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Patty McMurray
100 Percent Fed Up Publisher.

You can email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.