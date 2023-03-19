WTH? Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Makes Video Pretending to Be Six-Year-Old Character Eloise (VIDEO)

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who recently sat down with Joe Biden to defend children being gender transitioned, has made a video pretending to be the iconic six-year-old character Eloise.

Mulvaney is in New York City celebrating one year as living as a “girl” and is staying at The Plaza hotel — where the Eloise books take place.

The jarring video begins with Mulvaney opening the hotel room door and pantomiming as Eloise.

“I am Eloise. I am six,” Mulvaney says. “I’m a city child. I live at the Plaza Hotel, which is huge and wonderful and très élégant — especially at Christmas time.”

Throughout the video, Mulvaney acts like a small female child, prancing around in a skirt and flopping onto the bed.

During Mulvaney’s recent performance to celebrate “365 Days of Girlhood,” the controversial TikTok star took aim at the Daily Wire for being critical of the activist’s fight for children to be mutilated for the cause of woke politics.

Dylan Mulvaney had a glamorous celebration for his “day 365 of womanhood” at the Rockefeller Center this week. The entire DW lineup made it into the show as the villains. He’s trying to play the innocent victim here but only proves our point in the process (thread) pic.twitter.com/4M150pwm2X — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh responded by writing, “our criticism of Mulvaney is that he is not a woman but rather a performer wearing womanhood as a costume. His idea of womanhood is what he learned from Disney cartoons. How does he respond to this charge? By dressing up as a princess and prancing around on stage while singing.”

“His tears during this rehearsed performance are as authentic as everything else about him. Which is to say they are totally contrived and manipulative, just more emotional blackmail meant to shut down completely valid criticism against his degrading caricature of womanhood,” Walsh continued. “Please note something: no real woman will ever get a red carpet gala at the Rockefeller Center to congratulate them for simply for existing. That kind of spectacle is reserved for Dylan Mulvaney. It is a privilege only enjoyed by him and people like him.”

“A woman will live as a woman her whole life with little fanfare. Dylan wears a dress for 12 months and is showered with corporate sponsorships and paraded down the red carpet. It only makes it more outrageous that this could happen at a time when ‘appropriation’ in every other context is harshly condemned,” Walsh said.

Dylan pretends that his womanhood routine is nothing but a personal and private choice. He makes this case in sponsored videos, and on stage in front of a live audience. The truth is that it’s both a marketing gimmick and a vehicle for a depraved ideological agenda. It earns a… https://t.co/ijbcSh0V3o — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

Walsh’s response concluded, “Dylan pretends that his womanhood routine is nothing but a personal and private choice. He makes this case in sponsored videos, and on stage in front of a live audience. The truth is that it’s both a marketing gimmick and a vehicle for a depraved ideological agenda. It earns a harsh rebuke on both counts.”

In October, Mulvaney sat down with Biden and asked if he thought states should be allowed to ban “gender-affirming health care,” such as puberty blockers and irreversible sex-change surgeries.

“I am extremely privileged to live in a state that allows me access to the resources I need, and that decision is just between me and my doctors, but many states have lawmakers that feel like they can involve themselves in this very personal process,” Mulvaney said. “Do you think states should have a right to ban gender-affirming health care?”

Biden replied, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that as a moral question. As a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”