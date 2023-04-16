“Blew My Mind”- Elon Musk Reveals Disturbing New Details Regarding Government Access to Twitter in Upcoming Interview with Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk dropped a bombshell in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that is set to air on Monday night.

He first revealed his surprise to Tucker, sharing that multiple government agencies had full access to all aspects of Twitter.

The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter blew my mind. I was not aware of that.” Musk said to Carlson.

Tucker then asked a question about user direct messages which elicited a bone-chilling response from Musk.

“Did that include people’s DMs,” Carlson asked.

“Yes,” Musk replied.

WATCH:

The federal government literally knew about every message sent by ordinary Americans on Twitter. Is there any doubt the Biden regime or any other radical Democrat government might one day use this information to target conservatives?

Cristina Laila previously reported that the “Twitter Files” exposed the government overreach and censorship of Americans.

The Twitter files exposed the state sponsored blacklists, exposed the far-left media, Big Pharma’s lobbying to shut down vaccine criticism, Covid lies, Russiagate lies, the Intelligence Community’s involvement, and more.

Musk’s full interview with Tucker Carlson will air Monday at 8:00 PM EST.

Thanks for sharing!
