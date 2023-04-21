Biological Man Pretending to Be a Woman, Issues Violent Threat to Anyone Who Suggests He Can’t Use Women’s Restroom: “It will be the last mistake you ever make” [VIDEO]

A transgender TikTok user recently posted a threatening video warning anyone who disagrees with a biological man using a women’s restroom.

100 Percent Fed Up – A biological male who goes by ‘Tara’ warned his viewers that if he is challenged about using a female restroom, he will become a “dangerous animal.” He also called on trans people to “arm up.”

In his message for “anyone who wants to protect their kids,” Tara said, “You back a wild animal into a corner, they’re gonna become a dangerous animal. So if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead.”

“I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make,” he said, issuing a clear threat of violence to anyone who challenges his lifestyle choices. “I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make.”

For some reason, this person thinks that the issue of who’s allowed to use certain bathrooms calls for violence. He even states that he is “not afraid to die” for this cause and seemingly all others pertaining to the rights of those in the LGBTQ community.

“This is a call to action and a call to arms to everybody within the United States that are scared, worried, have children that are transgender, lesbian, bi, or gay. This is a call to action. You need to arm up, plain and simple,” said Tara.

“Go out, buy a gun, learn how to use it efficiently, through and through. Because, the time to act is now. You need to protect yourself and you need to protect your fellow transgender brothers and sister and theys and thems, you need to protect the rest of us in the LGB community, as I am going to do myself.”

WATCH:

This biological man tells trans people to "arm up" and issues a violent threat to anyone who tries to block him from the women's restroom: "I dare you to try and stop me going into a women's bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make." pic.twitter.com/fG6E27RFG4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 19, 2023

Will the DOJ arrest this trans individual and charge him with a “hate crime”? Will the Southern Poverty Law Center start labeling trans people as a dangerous category that all non-trans individuals should fear? When will this madness of protecting the made-up victim class stop?