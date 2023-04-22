Biden’s pick for Labor Secretary must be really bad. Even Mitt Romney thinks she’s not the right person for the job.

On Thursday, Biden’s pick for Labor Secretary was in front of the US Senate. Even Democrats and Mitt Romney had consternations with Biden’s pick.

The AP reported:

President Joe Biden’s nominee for labor secretary, Julie Su, won praise at her Senate hearing Thursday as “a champion of the working class” even as some key Democrats were unwilling to voice support, creating uncertainty about her confirmation prospects… …She was previously confirmed as the deputy labor secretary, but has faced opposition from business groups critical of her record leading California’s labor department. They point to her support of an overturned California law that would have required app-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft, as well as trucking businesses, to treat their workers as employees, providing benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance, rather than independent contractors. Su has also faced blame for problems at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency during the coronavirus pandemic when unprecedented numbers of people applying for unemployment benefits faced long wait times and the state paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent claims.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin called out her inexperience having never even owned a business.

Senator Mullin questions Julie Su, Biden’s nominee for the Secretary of Labor. This is an example of why his administration is such a failure. He only nominates people based on race, sexual orientation, and sexual identity, not their qualifications pic.twitter.com/lB9fhRXoWb — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 21, 2023

The Senate Republicans put out an ad claiming Su was not the right person for the job.

Julie Su’s record speaks for itself: unqualified and untrustworthy. She is the wrong choice to be America’s next Labor Secretary. #SayNoToSu pic.twitter.com/IHT58PUxgk — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 20, 2023

Even Mitt Romney thought that Su was not the right person for the job.

Julie Su not only lacks the experience and competency to serve as Secretary of Labor, but she carries a record of gross mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Under her watch, California sent out $31 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits! Her nomination makes no sense at all. pic.twitter.com/VszUcrWC63 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 20, 2023

FOX News shared a piece on Su that said the following:

In California, Su supported “sectoral bargaining” that allows a panel of bureaucrats to determine wages, working conditions, and other factors for every single business across an industry. She even created an armed labor police force and bragged about plans to arrest employers for violations of state labor code.

How do you love $31 billion in California? That is so much money. Julie Su is not the right person for Labor Secretary.

Biden has a habit of promoting criminals. This is his family’s business.