Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud – All But Admits to Coordinating to “Stop Trump from Taking Power Again”

Joe Biden comes out and says the quiet part out loud – They are “making sure… that he does not become President.”

President Trump Re-Truthed this video moments ago.

In the video Joe Biden says:

We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power. By, ah, if we, if he does run. Making sure he, ah, under the legitimate efforts of our Constitution does not become the next President again.

And there it is – he said the quiet part out loud Biden all but confirmed that his team is coordinating these Trump indictments to “stop Trump from taking power again”

pic.twitter.com/sQueNcf0iD — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 3, 2023

George Soros, Obama and Biden are working with the corrupt New York DA Alvin Bragg to take down President Trump through lawfare. (The criminal act of using the courts to attack political opponents. This tactic usually involves using government assets and taxpayer dollars to indict and convict innocent people who prevent the communists from taking power.)

TGP reported yesterday that Obama and Biden attorney Matt Colangelo moved into the Manhattan DA’s office in December shortly before the BS case against President Trump was put in play.

These people are above the law. They steal and lie all the time. They push racism and hate and are destroying this country. This is why they hate President Trump. They hate America.