Biden Regime Announces ANOTHER Military Package for Ukraine

Another one!

The Biden Regime is sending another military package to Ukraine.

The details of the latest military package to Ukraine will be announced later.

This announcement comes after leaked documents revealed US special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Newly leaked Defense documents show western forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Biden sent US soldiers to Ukraine after he sent billions in military aid.

“The Biden-Harris Administration will announce a new security assistant package for Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary

It’s one giant scam.

CBS released a documentary titled “Arming Ukraine.”

The documentary looks into what has happened to the military weapons that have been given to Ukraine.

The documentary exposed that only “like 30%” of weapons given to Ukraine reached their final destination.