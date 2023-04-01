Backstabbing RINO Calls For Trump To “Step Aside” After Bogus Indictment

RINOs never change.

The Hill reported:

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Trump should “step aside” from the 2024 presidential campaign now that he will be indicted, calling it a “huge distraction.” A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday on yet-unknown charges related to a hush money payment he made in 2016 to a woman who alleged she had an affair with Trump. It’s the first time a former or current president has been charged with a crime. “When a public official is indicted, I think with regard to the office, the office is more important than the person and they should step aside,” Hutchinson said on Fox Business on Friday, reiterating a point he made earlier this month. “That standard should apply here. It is a distraction. It is not a good day for America, but the system has to play out here and we have to have confidence that it can.”

Hutchinson made these comments despite the fact that the case against Trump is bogus.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz shares that there are multiple issues with the Bragg indictment that can be dealt with now and will likely lead to getting the bogus case thrown out. … Dershowitz explains that President Trump currently has multiple grounds to throw out the bogus case in New York from Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg. Dersh shares: They’ve made a foolish, foolish decision which will cause the case to be thrown out, I think, on statute of limitations grounds.

Fortunately, Donald Trump doesn’t listen to RINOs like this – he raised over $4 million in just 24 hours after the indictment.

It’s RINOs like this that are the reason so many people love Trump!

