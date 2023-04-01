President Trump Raises OVER $4 MILLION IN 24 HOURS After Bogus Indictment by Soros-Backed DA Bragg

Americans can see through the BS. They know that this country is falling into a communist hell hole under the OBiden administration. President Trump is their hope.

Yesterday, Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg leaked to the press that he was going to indict President Trump on BS charges. Bragg notified the press before notifying the President of the United States’s lawyers.

Bragg reportedly wanted President Trump to drop everything and come in today on these BS charges in a New York kangaroo court.

Americans are outraged by the crimes committed by the Obama-Biden Administrations and see this as a continuation of their efforts to destroy America. The crooks have to stop President Trump, by any means possible.

American sports icon Jason Whitlock said it best on Tucker Carlson on Thursday night:

The most powerful 60 seconds you will ever see broadcast on TV. Jason Whitlock fighting back tears: “I have never voted Tucker. I am hardcore MAGA tonight. M-A-G-A. They want to turn this country into a Communist Marxist hellhole. This is tyranny. This is BULLSHIT.” pic.twitter.com/8uMH5oZvIy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2023

The Trump campaign reported the outpouring of support from Americans after this new attack on President Trump.

Mar-a-Lago, FL – President Donald J. Trump raised over $4 million in the 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate. This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor. Most notably, over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary. With an average contribution of only $34, President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections. Americans across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment.

You can donate here as well.