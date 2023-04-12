Another Threatening Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

Another threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office.

According to reports, the letter addressed to the Manhattan DA made fun of Alvin Bragg’s weight.

The white powder was determined to be non-hazardous.

NBC News reported:

The Manhattan district attorney whose office is prosecuting former President Donald Trump again received a letter containing white powder, two senior law enforcement officials said Wednesday. The most recent envelope, which was addressed to prosecutor Alvin Bragg, included a letter that used an expletive to describe Bragg’s weight and powder that authorities determined was non-hazardous, the sources said. A photo of Bragg and Trump was also in the envelope, the sources said. The New York Police Department was called to the office’s mailroom in lower Manhattan as a precaution. Additional details about the apparent threat were not immediately available.

Last month a package with ‘suspicious’ white powder was delivered to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan office via USPS.

The white powder delivered in envelope addressed to ‘Alvin’ turned out to be non-hazardous.

Law enforcement said there was a note that read, “Alvin – I’ll kill you” in the envelope with the white powder.