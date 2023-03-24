‘Suspicious’ White Powder Delivered to Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan Office Determined to be Non-Hazardous

A package with ‘suspicious’ white powder was delivered to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan office via USPS Friday.

The white powder delivered in envelope addressed to ‘Alvin’ turned out to be non-hazardous.

No evacuation was ordered.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

Bragg is currently threatening to indict Trump for a non-crime.

The Manhattan grand jury was told to stay home on Wednesday and their session was abruptly canceled on Thursday after ‘surprise’ witness Robert Costello testified on Monday.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

Fox News reported: