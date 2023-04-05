Alan Dershowitz Says Trump “Probably Will be Convicted” – But Verdict will be Overturned on Appeal (VIDEO)

Attorney Alan Dershowitz told Charlie Kirk on Wednesday that he believes Trump will be convicted – but the verdict will be overturned on appeal.

The Trump indictment was unsealed on Tuesday during Trump’s arraignment.

Read the indictment here.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Bragg’s office copied and pasted the same charge 34 times and just switched out the check/voucher/invoice number.

Dershowitz told Charlie Kirk that a Manhattan jury will convict Trump, but the verdict will be overturned on appeal.

“I don’t think a New York City judge would dismiss this case because the New York City judge’s life would be over…everyone would point to him and say ‘oh my God! There’s the man who helped Trump get free!'” Dershowitz said.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy. He will probably be convicted by a New York Manhattan jury who voted for Bragg and voted for ‘get Trump.’ It will be reversed on appeal,” Dershowitz said.

WATCH:

On the other hand, Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley on Tuesday said the case could collapse before it even gets to trial.

Jonathan Turley said he’s never seen an indictment like this before.

“There’s no there, there,” Turley told Fox News host Bret Baier.

“This case could collapse before it gets to trial,” Turley said. “There’s no there there…you would think if you are going to indict a president, you would rise to that moment of history and tell people with precision what it is that you want to convict him of.”