About Time… Twitter Now Labels NPR as “US State Media”

Twitter made another change this week labeling National Public Radio (NPR) as “US State-Affiliated Media.”
This was long overdue.
NPR is a state-funded media outlet that exclusively reports with a Marxist pro-Democrat slant. The outlet frequently pushes fake news on Russian conspiracies and everything related to COVID.
This is good news.
The Gateway Pundit is frequently a target of their nonsense.
INSANE! #FakeNews NPR Runs Wild Story Linking Gateway Pundit and Breitbart to Macedonian Pro-Trump Teen Blogs