About Time… Twitter Now Labels NPR as “US State Media”

by

Twitter made another change this week labeling National Public Radio (NPR) as “US State-Affiliated Media.”

This was long overdue.

NPR is a state-funded media outlet that exclusively reports with a Marxist pro-Democrat slant. The outlet frequently pushes fake news on Russian conspiracies and everything related to COVID.

This is good news.

The Gateway Pundit is frequently a target of their nonsense.

INSANE! #FakeNews NPR Runs Wild Story Linking Gateway Pundit and Breitbart to Macedonian Pro-Trump Teen Blogs

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 