Justice Department Looking into Former Navy Non-commissed Officer’s Role in Sharing Classified Documents

The Gateway Pundit reported on the arrest and charges facing US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira last week. Teixeira was officially charged with leaking secret Pentagon documents.

Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform.The leaked documents exposed Joe Biden’s lies about Ukraine.

Now, the Justice Department is reportedly looking into a former Navy Non-commissed officer and if she played a role in helping to spread the classified documents.

Fox News reports:

A former Navy non-commissioned officer is reportedly the subject of a Justice Department investigation into her role in helping spread classified documents recently leaked online. Sarah Bils, a 37-year-old former aviation electronics technician in the Navy, is allegedly behind the pro-Russian “Donbass Devushka” social media account that helped classified documents originally leaked by Massachusetts Air Guardsman Jack Teixeira reach a wider audience, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. Donbass Devushka, which translates as “Donbas Girl,” is a series of social media accounts popular on Telegram, Twitter and YouTube that pushed a pro-Kremlin view for an English-speaking audience. Despite presenting itself as being a single Russian blogger, the accounts are run by multiple administrators, including Bils. The social media accounts and Bils’ role are now the subject of a Justice Departmentinvestigation, according to a report from USNI News on Monday. Bils last served at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island before leaving the service late last year. She reached the grade of E-7, or chief petty officer, during her time in the service, but she left the military as an E-5, or petty officer second class. It is unclear why the former service member was demoted.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “On April 5, the Donbass Devushka Telegram account posted four of the allegedly leaked classified documents to its 65,000 followers, according to a screenshot seen by The Wall Street Journal. That led several large Russian social-media accounts to pick up on the documents, after which the Pentagon launched an investigation. Ms. Bils says another administrator posted the four files.”

Bils told the Wall Street Journal, “I obviously know the gravity of top-secret classified materials. We didn’t leak them,”