8 Dead Bodies Found Dumped in Mexican Resort of Cancun

Authorities on Tuesday reportedly found 8 dead bodies in the Caribbean resort of Cancun.

Oscar Montes de Oca, the head prosecutor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said authorities are working to identify the bodies.

State authorities however pushed back and asked people not to publish false news that “damages the image of Quintana Roo.”

CBS News reported:

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Tuesday they are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in the Caribbean resort. Speaking to families of missing people, Oscar Montes de Oca, the head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo pledged to carry out more searches and identifications. The bodies were found in searches over the weekend in which police looked in wooded lots and even sinkhole ponds known as cenotes. Montes de Oca said five of the bodies were found at a building site that had apparently been abandoned. The bodies had been dumped there between one week and two months ago; three have been identified as people reported missing previously. At another site in a wooded area on the outskirts of Cancun, authorities found three sets of skeletal remains. They have not yet been identified. The bodies were found in a poor neighborhood about 10 miles from Cancun’s beach and hotel zone, but relatively closer to the resort’s airport.

Last month a US tourist was shot in the leg at a resort in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Cartel violence has spilled over into the tourist resorts along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In October 2021, two travel bloggers visiting Tulum were caught in the crossfire of rival gangs and died.

Last year two Canadians were found dead with their throats slashed in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen.

The couple was found dead at a hotel condominium and a security guard was injured, Quintana Roo state prosecutors said.

The US State Department recently issued a travel advisory for several Mexican states.

“Do not travel due to crime and kidnappings,” the advisory states. “Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”