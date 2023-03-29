American Tourist Shot at Mexican Resort Near Cancun

A US tourist was shot in the leg on Tuesday at a resort in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

According to reports, the tourist was approached by a group of men near midnight on Monday at a resort in Puerto Morelos near Cancun and they shot him in the leg.

The American was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non life-threatening injury.

AP reported:

A U.S. tourist was shot in the leg by unidentified assailants at a resort town on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said Tuesday. They said the shooting occurred in the low-key town of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. Prosecutors said the American was approached by several suspects near midnight Monday and they shot him in the leg. The motive remains under investigation. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Cancun for treatment, and his injury was judged to be not life-threatening.

Cartel violence has spilled over into the tourist resorts along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In October 2021, two travel bloggers visiting Tulum were caught in the crossfire of rival gangs and died.

Last year two Canadians were found dead with their throats slashed in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen.

The couple was found dead at a hotel condominium and a security guard was injured, Quintana Roo state prosecutors said.