65% OF US VOTERS Believe It Is Likely Undercover Agents Provoked the J6 US Capitol Riot

65 percent of US voters – almost two-thirds of all voters – believe it is likely undercover government agents provoked the US Capitol Riot on January 6.

This is a HUGE NUMBER!

Rasmussen reported:

65% of US likely voters think it is likely that undercover agents provoked the Capitol Riot.

46% now say VERY LIKELY. That's up 7 points in just six weeks.

74% of Republicans say likely, 60% very.@TuckerCarlson @SpeakerMcCarthy @julie_kelly2 https://t.co/ZudRIhiXnh pic.twitter.com/dBh6oYRXsf

— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 19, 2023