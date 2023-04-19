65% OF US VOTERS Believe It Is Likely Undercover Agents Provoked the J6 US Capitol Riot

65 percent of US voters – almost two-thirds of all voters – believe it is likely undercover government agents provoked the US Capitol Riot on January 6.
This is a HUGE NUMBER!
Rasmussen reported:
65% of US likely voters think it is likely that undercover agents provoked the Capitol Riot.
46% now say VERY LIKELY. That's up 7 points in just six weeks.
74% of Republicans say likely, 60% very.@TuckerCarlson @SpeakerMcCarthy @julie_kelly2 https://t.co/ZudRIhiXnh pic.twitter.com/dBh6oYRXsf
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 19, 2023
The Gateway Pundit has been updating our list of federal, state and local officials who infiltrated the crowds on January 6, 2021. The government has already admitted to hundreds of infiltrators in the crowd that day.
