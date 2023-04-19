65% OF US VOTERS Believe It Is Likely Undercover Agents Provoked the J6 US Capitol Riot

by

65 percent of US voters – almost two-thirds of all voters – believe it is likely undercover government agents provoked the US Capitol Riot on January 6.

This is a HUGE NUMBER!

Rasmussen reported:

The Gateway Pundit has been updating our list of federal, state and local officials who infiltrated the crowds on January 6, 2021. The government has already admitted to hundreds of infiltrators in the crowd that day.

Fed-Surrection Update: Rotten FBI Agents Even Befriended J6 Protester and Tried to Convince Him to Create or Use Molotov Cocktails

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.