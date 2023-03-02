WOW: Rasmussen Poll Results Show Over 60% of Likely Voters Believe Undercover Government Agents Provoked Jan 6 Riots

Americans want the truth about Jan 6 because the majority of Americans believe that government agents were responsible for the riots on that day.

(See TGP’s American Gulag: Documenting government overreach following the Jan. 6 capitol protest)

Voters overwhelmingly support releasing all videos of the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, and a majority think it’s likely that government agents helped provoke the riot according to the latest polling from Rasmussen reports.

Rasmussen Reports dropped another excellent poll addressing current events going on in the US.

Eighty percent (80%) of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is important that the public be able to view all the videos of the Capitol riot, including 58% who think it’s Very Important. Only 17% don’t think it’s important for the public to be able to see all the riot videos.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly planning to broadcast videos of the Capitol riot that were not previously released by the congressional committee that investigated the riot. Eighty-six percent (86%) of Republicans, 78% of Democrats, and 75% of voters not affiliated with either major party believe it is important that the public be able to view all the videos of the Capitol riot. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is among Republicans who have expressed concern that federal agents “deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on Jan. 6?” when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters believe it is likely that undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot, including 39% who think it’s Very Likely. Thirty percent (30%) don’t think it’s likely undercover agents helped provoke the riot, including 18% who say it is Not At All Likely.

Here are the overall results:

Fact check True

Fact Check: True and 57% of Democrats join the majority in question # 3 https://t.co/YBJjRTtAUO pic.twitter.com/FOipkBm1Z3 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 2, 2023

Americans just want the truth. Something our government is keeping from us to cover up its crimes.