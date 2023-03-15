Women’s Group Launches Massive Ad Campaign Opposing Ohio Amendment to Remove Parents From Children’s Decisions on Abortion, Sex Changes

A new pro-woman, pro-parent coalition, Protect Women Ohio (PWO), has launched a multi-million-dollar television and digital ad campaign opposing an amendment that would remove parents from children’s decisions about sex changes and abortions.

The organization has vowed to spend $5 million on advertising in the state over the next four weeks for this first phase of its effort to defeat the amendment.

“Moms and dads will be cut out of the most important and life-altering decisions of their lives child’s life, if this passes,” said Molly Smith, Board Member, Protect Women Ohio. “This extreme amendment eliminates any current or future protections for minors requiring parents be notified and consent before their child undergoes a procedure like an abortion or sex change surgery. Ohioans must vote ‘no’ on this dangerous proposal.”

Smith explained the amendment language clearly prohibits any law that “directly or indirectly” would “burden” or “interfere” with any “reproductive decisions.”

“Those are specific legal terms which have been interpreted by courts across the country to strike down parental notification and consent laws,” the coalition said in a press release.

The ad begins, “your daughter’s young. Vulnerable. Online. You fear the worst. Pushed to change her sex, or to get an abortion. You have some right to help her through this — but activists want to take all that away.”

“Under their proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution, the state ‘shall not interfere’ with individuals getting abortions or sex changes,” the ad continues. “Meaning you could be cut out of the biggest decision of her life.”

The Daily Caller reports, “the Ohio Ballot board met Monday to debate whether or not to approve a proposed state constitutional amendment that would invalidate pro-life laws. The measure, backed by Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, was approved, according to National Review, and could be on the November 2023 ballot if enough signatures are collected.”