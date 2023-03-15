Woke Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her 2023 Oscar Statue ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Fresh from her Oscar win, for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis is making sure woke politics is front and center. In an interview with the Today Show, Curtis tearfully announced that she has given her Oscar statue they/them pronouns in support of her trans daughter Ruby.

While trying to be the wokest of the woke, however, Curtis is facing backlash from the those she so desperately wants to be enmeshed with. Critics question the win of a white woman in a category dominated by diverse nominees.

Curtis was up against costar Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Hong Chau for The Whale.

Curtis is not a stranger to controversy. The Gateway Pundit reported on the disturbing photo of a young naked child in a box displayed on her office wall in a social media post.

The outspoken critic of President Trump event tried to imply that her movie “Halloween Kills” was about the January 6th protest at the Capitol despite the fact the movie was filmed from September to November 2019.

She even complained that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “suffered” when he was killed by U.S. special forces.

Curtis said that Baghdadi was “blown up” and that he suffered like “all living things” do.

“He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up,” she wrote on Twitter. “Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal. Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing.”