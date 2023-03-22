“We’ve Created a Special System of Justice for Donald Trump” – Professor Alan Dershowitz

by

Professor Dershowitz and Gregg Jarrett sound off on the insane crime that NY Soros Based DA Alvin Bragg is trying to put together.  “We’ve created a special system of justice for Donald Trump.”

Professor Alan Dershowitz and Gregg Jarrett explain the garbage made-up crime that the corrupt NY DA is trying to push through the NY courts.

Dershowitz goes on to say that this is the greatest abuse of prosecutorial discretion that he has ever seen.

Dan Ball at OAN tells Dershowitz that the Democrats have been doing this for ages, in the south with the KGP and now in New York.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 