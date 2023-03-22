Professor Dershowitz and Gregg Jarrett sound off on the insane crime that NY Soros Based DA Alvin Bragg is trying to put together. “We’ve created a special system of justice for Donald Trump.”

Professor Alan Dershowitz and Gregg Jarrett explain the garbage made-up crime that the corrupt NY DA is trying to push through the NY courts.

@ManhattanDA Bragg has ‘trumped’ up a ridiculous legal theory taking a misdemeanor records violation & trying to make it into a felony. Alan DERSHOWITZ:

🔥”The head of the KGB put it precisely when he said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.’ THAT’S WHAT’S… pic.twitter.com/04HT7iH6EV — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) March 19, 2023

Dershowitz goes on to say that this is the greatest abuse of prosecutorial discretion that he has ever seen.

Dershowitz says “this is the greatest abuse of prosecutorial discretion and I have seen plenty, this is the worst” pic.twitter.com/BHULYo8Kxr — Rugerman45 (@markrugerman45) March 21, 2023

Dan Ball at OAN tells Dershowitz that the Democrats have been doing this for ages, in the south with the KGP and now in New York.