“We’re Done” – Newsom Shuts Walgreens Out of California Business, Won’t Renew $54 Million Contract Over Decision to Stop Selling Abortion Pills in Some States

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom cut ties with Walgreens over its decision to stop selling abortion pills.

Walgreens said it would stop distributing abortion pills in 20 states in response to legal battles spearheaded by Republican attorneys general.

“[Walgreens] said it will not dispense mifepristone, the first of two drugs in the medication abortion process, in 20 states following a February 1 letter from GOP attorneys general in those states.” CNN reported.

“We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible,” Walgreens said in a statement.

Newsom responded by shutting Walgreens out of California state business.

Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy chain in the US behind CVS.

Gavin Newsom will not renew a $54 million contract with the pharmacy store chain.

“We’re done,” Newsom said.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

“We’re serious about not investing in companies that cave to the extremist agenda of the GOP,” Newsom said on Wednesday.