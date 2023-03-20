“We Won’t Accept a Ceasefire” – NSC Communications Director John Kirby Says War Should Continue Because a Ceasefire Would Favor Putin (VIDEO)

National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Director John Kirby joined ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the growing relationship between China and Russia.

Kirby talked about the planned visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit. The two powers will discuss the War in Ukraine, strengthening ties, and the emerging global world order.

The two are expected to announce solidarity against Western hegemony.

During the discussion, Kirby asserted that the U.S. government would not agree to a ceasefire under any circumstances.

“What we have said before, and we’ll say it again today, that if coming out of this meeting, there’s some sort of call for a ceasefire, well, that’s just going to be unacceptable,” said Kirby.

“Because all that’s going to do, is ratify Russia’s conquest to date. All that’s going to do is give Mr. Putin more time to refit, retrain, reman, and try to plan for renewed offensives at a time of his choosing.”

WATCH:

Kirby was criticized for his remarks on the Russia-Ukraine war.

