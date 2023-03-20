WATCH LIVE: 5:30 EST – RSBN Coverage Of The Lower Manhattan Rally For Trump, Brought To you By The New York Young Republican Club

The New York Young Republican Club is protesting tonight against the sham indictment and arrest of President Trump over disproven Stormy Daniels bribery allegations starting at 5:30 EST.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump posted on Truth Social early Saturday morning that he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests against his political persecution. However, according to new reports, this was another political hoax in the witch hunt against President Trump.

Business Insider and PJ Media report that Trump’s indictment is “on hold” until another witness testifies.

In March 2022, the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy Daniels.

Daniels was ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 in legal fees. But now, less than a year later, Alvin Bragg allowed this played-out case back in his New York City courtroom so he can indict America’s most popular president in history by vote count.

President Trump Truthed over the weekend, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The Gateway Pundit later reported that the New York Young Republican Club was set to plan a protest following the news of President Trump’s sham indictment on Tuesday.

Gavin Wax, president of the NYYRC, tweeted on Saturday that they have a peaceful protest in the works.

The @NYYRC is planning to organize a peaceful protest downtown. Stay tuned. — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽 (@GavinWax) March 18, 2023

Right Side Broadcasting Network reports,

The New York Young Republican Club is holding a rally against the indictment and arrest of President Donald J. Trump. We will be there to cover the events of the day.

Tune in starting at 5:30 PM ET!