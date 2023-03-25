WATCH: Bill Maher Says Indicting Trump Would Be ‘Colossal Mistake’ and ‘Rocket fuel’ for His Candidacy

Bill Maher warned on Friday night’s “Real Time” episode that indicting former President Donald Trump would be a “colossal mistake.”

The liberal comedian and political commentator said that an indictment would be “rocket fuel” for his 2024 run.

“I really don’t want to give Donald Trump the satisfaction of talking about him,” Maher began. “I thought when he was gone, he’d be gone a little bit. But, you know, there is an ex-president out there now who’s going to be arrested — possibly. And he is talking about violence in the streets of his supporters if he does.”

Maher warned those supporting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs in his witch hunt that things may not go as they hope.

“I just would like to go on record in saying I think this is a colossal mistake if they bring these charges,” Maher said. “Not just one, you know. I mean, yes, he’s done a lot of bad things, and I’m sure he did this — everything they accused him of [doing], he did. But first of all, it’s not gonna work. It’s gonna be rocket fuel for his 2024 campaign. And it’s just gonna look to MAGA nation like, ‘Oh, you know, you tried with Mueller, you tried with Ukraine, you tried with January 6. Now we go to the porn star? Really? You’re down to that?!”

Maher’s guest, Atlantic writer Annie Lowrey, agreed and pointed to Trump’s surging poll numbers.

“I think that we’ve seen in, you know, the past however many years at this point that the more attention is on heavy regardless of what that attention is about, the more the circus has him in the center of its rings, the better he tends to do,” Lowrey said.

New York University professor Scott Galloway agreed, saying it would “be a perp parade, not a perp walk.”

“If they do this, this increases the likelihood he’s the nominee, they need to put wood behind the arrow that sticks. That’s Georgia. This is just not sufficient,” Galloway agreed.

The possible indictment stems from Trump allegedly falsifying business records concerning a $130,000 payment to Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

However, Bragg, whose campaign was funded by billionaire far-left extremist donor George Soros, has opted to revive the case to try and bring charges against the former president.

Trump has repeatedly called for protests should he be indicted and arrested.