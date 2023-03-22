WATCH: Anthony Fauci Expresses Regret For Not Locking Down America Sooner and Laughs Off COVID LabLeak Theory – Cried Like a Baby While Watching Biden Inauguration

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week on a DC resident filleting Dr. Anthony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as they went door to door in his Anacostia neighborhood encouraging residents to receive the COVID -19 vaccine.

The exchange was documented by PBS as part of an upcoming program on Fauci. The incident reportedly happened in June 2021.

The footage also shows Fauci talking to Bowser and revealing exactly what he thinks of Republicans who question the COVID shot and vaccine mandates.

He expressed vitriolic hatred and vowed to break their will.

They (Red-State Republicans) are going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country (for refusing to get vaccinated). It’s so crazy. They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to. They’re Republicans. They don’t like being told what to do. We need to break that.

Now, more alarming footage from the documentary has been unearthed. Fauci expresses serious regret for not locking down America sooner and ordering mask mandates.

He even laughs off the mere thought of a lab leak causing the COVID pandemic, calling it “molecularly impossible.” All credible evidence actually points in that direction.

New video shows Fauci laughing off the idea that COVID came from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Even the Biden Regime and the FBI agree that COVID escaped from a lab.

The New York Post reported:

Dr. Anthony Fauci was shown laughing off the widely accepted lab-leak theory as "molecularly impossible" in a new documentary — while also saying he would've implemented quarantines and mask mandates sooner. The then-White House adviser was followed by PBS throughout 2021 and 2022 as he became a polarizing figure while leading President Biden's response to the pandemic. In it, he railed against Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) "insidiously" suggesting in Congress in July 2021 that his National Institutes of Health had funded gain-of-function research at the lab in Wuhan where COVID first emerged. "Rand Paul was insidiously throwing into his suggestions that the work done in the Wuhan lab, funded by a small grant from NIH … created a virus that made COVID," Fauci said. The Wuhan lab-leak theory is now eyed as the likely source of the virus by many government agencies, including the US Department of Energy and the FBI. Fauci, however, laughed as he mocked the theory in one of 10 interviews he gave PBS throughout 23 months of filming. "The microbe that we were working on, not only was not SARS-CoV-2, it would be molecularly impossible for them to turn it into SARS-CoV-2," he said of the scientific name. He was seen watching interviews he gave early in the pandemic dismissing masks as ineffective — and then later being the driving force for mandating them. "Did you flip-flop? No," he said of his own change of messaging. "You got additional information that made you change what you're saying." Despite standing behind his change of heart, Fauci admitted that he regretted not ordering quarantines and telling people to wear masks sooner, despite numerous studies now suggesting both were ineffective. "Maybe I should have done that," he said. "Yeah, I was wrong."

Footage from the documentary also shows Fauci crying as Biden officially assumes power.

Fauci says in the documentary that Biden does not approve of anything on COVID-19 unless “I say yes.”

Dr. Fauci cried while watching Joe Biden's inauguration.

Americans should be grateful this vile man is no longer in a position of power. Fauci has the blood of millions of people on his hands.