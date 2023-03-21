WATCH: Anthony Fauci Blames Anti-Vaccine Mandate Republicans for COVID and Says He Will Break Their Will

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier about about DC resident filleting Dr. Anthony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as they went door to door in his Anacostia neighborhood encouraging residents to receive the COVID -19 vaccine.

The exchange was documented by PBS as part of an upcoming program on Fauci. The incident reportedly happened back in June 2021.

Now more video has emerged from that June day. The footage shows Fauci talking to Bowser and revealing exactly what he thinks of Republicans who question the COVID shot and vaccine mandates.

Spoiler alert: he literally hates their guts and believes re-education is the pathway for refusing to obey his dictates.

Bowser asks Fauci what they’re going to do about “those other states” (meaning GOP states) in regards to those not mandating the COVID shot.

Fauci responded:

Oh my God. They (Red-State Republicans) are going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country (for refusing to get vaccinated). It’s so crazy. They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to. They’re Republicans. They don’t like being told what to do. We need to break that.

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2023

Wanting to re-educate people and force them to bend the knee is precisely what communist countries. This simply proves the old adage that inside every “progressive” is a totalitarian screaming to get out.

Americans should be eternally grateful that Fauci is no longer in government.