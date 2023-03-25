Two Dead and Nine Missing After Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion in Pennsylvania (VIDEOS)

by

Two people are dead, and nine are missing after a chocolate factory exploded in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Six people were injured in the blast, which took place just before 5 p.m. at the RM Palmer Co plant on Friday.

One of the factory’s buildings and a neighboring property were destroyed.

West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said, “the building in the front, with the church and the apartments — the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward.”

According to a report from WFMZ, officials say the explosion was followed by a fire and then a second explosion.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said a gas leak might have caused the explosion, but that was not confirmed by early Saturday morning.

Wayne Holden, chief of the West Reading Police Department, said during a press conference that while there is no danger to those nearby, he is asking people to avoid the area while rescue efforts continue.

Palmer has been a staple of Easter candy since 1948.

“Today, 850 dedicated employees design, produce, package and ship more than 500 unique products from Palmer’s headquarters in West Reading, Pa. – making it one of America’s largest and most innovative confectioners,” Palmer’s website says.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 