Twitter’s Source Code Publishes Online Forcing Elon Musk to File Lawsuit – So Who Did It? Angry Leftist or Feds?

by

Parts of Twitter’s source code were leaked online in January forcing Elon Musk to file a recent lawsuit to find the culprit.

The filing alleges “various excerpts” of Twitter’s source code was published online by a user named “freespeechenthusiast.”

The code was published on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development.

So is the criminal leaker a disgruntled leftist or a fed?

The Daily Mail reported:

Twitter‘s source code has been posted online in an embarrassing and potentially damaging security breach, which forced the social media company to immediately take legal action.

The Elon Musk-owned firm on Friday filed a lawsuit seeking a subpoena to force GitHub to reveal who posted parts of the code online.

GitHub, a site for computer programmers to share ideas and collaborate on projects, has taken the code segments down. Source code is the ‘DNA’ of a website: the programming behind it, which shows how it operates. It is considered intellectual property.

It was posted by someone using the name ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’ – a seeming reference to Musk himself, who declared that he was a ‘free speech absolutist’.

Analysts believe that the code could have been posted online by a disgruntled former employee.

