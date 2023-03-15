“Jan. 6 I Think Is Probably Second Only to the 2020 Election as the Biggest Scam in My Lifetime” – Tucker During Interview with Jan 6 “Political Hostage” Daniel Goodwyn



Tucker Carlson had Jan 6 defendant Daniel Goodwyn on last night with his attorney Carol Stewart. He is charged with terrorism for walking into the Capitol and exiting in less than a minute after being told to leave.

Mediaite reported:

Daniel Goodwyn pleaded guilty last month to entering the Capitol and faces up to six months in prison. He was arrested in January 2021 and was granted bond. During a pretrial proceeding, a judge threatened to revoke it if Goodwyn kept refusing to adhere to masking protocols. In one bizarre incident, the FBI placed a mask on the defendant, only to have him try to chew through it.

Prosecutors said at the time that Goodwyn “challenges the instructions using word games” and becomes “easily frustrated, angry, and negative.”

“So how can people who do care make a difference for these – and I’m just gonna say it – these political prisoners?” Carlson asked Goodwyn as his lawyer also appeared on the show.

Goodwyn replied by touting a website where people can support Jan. 6 defendants. He also said cops who responded to the riot were too violent.

“There was a lot of police violence that happened that day,” Goodwyn alleged. “And yeah, that needs to be investigated.”

“Jan. 6 I think is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime,” Carlson responded. “And you know it is because they become completely hysterical when confronted with any facts that deviate from their lies.”

He added, “Godspeed, and thank you.”