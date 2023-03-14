Tucker Carlson Goes There: “If People Don’t Start Making a Lot of Noise – It Will Mean Digital Currency… If You Want to Make a Run on the Banks This Is How You Talk”

Tucker Carlson went there tonight — Tucker told his audience if people don’t start making lots of noise we’re going to see a government controlled digital currency.

Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday by discussing the banking crisis in the country today.

On Monday morning trading was halted on 20 banks as the markets opened. The New York Stock Exchange halted trading at Charles Schwab.

Tonight Tucker Carlson went there – pointing out that the federal government gained power after bailing out the Silicon Valley Bank. Tucker also warned that this banking crisis could lead to a national digital currency. This is something the government and Federal Reserve have been working on. It also would allow the government to control you money, income and personal behavior. It would likely mean a further crackdown on conservatives, Trump supporters, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans.