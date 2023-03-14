Tucker Carlson Goes There: “If People Don’t Start Making a Lot of Noise – It Will Mean Digital Currency… If You Want to Make a Run on the Banks This Is How You Talk”

Tucker Carlson went there tonight — Tucker told his audience if people don’t start making lots of noise we’re going to see a government controlled digital currency.
Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday by discussing the banking crisis in the country today.
On Monday morning trading was halted on 20 banks as the markets opened. The New York Stock Exchange halted trading at Charles Schwab.
DEVELOPING: Trading Halted at 30 Banks as Market Opens – NYSE Halts Trading at Charles Schwab
Tonight Tucker Carlson went there – pointing out that the federal government gained power after bailing out the Silicon Valley Bank. Tucker also warned that this banking crisis could lead to a national digital currency. This is something the government and Federal Reserve have been working on. It also would allow the government to control you money, income and personal behavior. It would likely mean a further crackdown on conservatives, Trump supporters, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans.
Tucker Carlson: You have to ask yourself, what are they going to do this time? Well, we know we’re about to see bank consolidation. Big banks eating little banks. And that means less competition. More consolidation means more government control. So what are they going to do with that control? Well, all things being equal, if people don’t start making a lot of noise and exerting an awful lot of pressure, it’ll mean digital currency, a currency that politicians control… You think that’s not coming? Of course it’s coming. They’d like it to come…
…You’ve got a deposit at a regional bank that’s holding tons, way more than you know, of long term treasuries that are worth a lot less than they were when the bank bought them. That means that bank is at risk. That means your money is at risk. But Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona doesn’t want you to know about that. Why wouldn’t they want you to know? That kind of interesting. That kind of censorship could actually crush people. So we have to ask the obvious question how close are we to some sort of disaster?