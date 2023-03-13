DEVELOPING: Trading Halted at 30 Banks as Market Opens – NYSE Halts Trading at Charles Schwab

Trading was halted Monday at numerous banks at market open.
Oh boy.
Trading at over 30 banks has been halted.
The trading for over 30 banks has been halted. Is the bank collapse happening in real time?
Trading was halted at Charles Schwab.
Charles Schwab could be headed for its worst day ever as fears of a banking crisis deepened
Charles Schwab could be headed for its worst day ever as fears of a banking crisis deepened

Schwab is the 8th biggest U.S. bank by assets. Because of retail brokerage deposit model with ample liquidity, some analysts think it won't face a run like SVB did
Charles Schwab $SCHW now down 40% in three days on no news.
Banks stocks are collapsing, now trading halted…
This is incredibly bullish scenario for $btc and #defi
You will see narrative shift upcoming days…
Don’t short btc you will get rekt now pic.twitter.com/g9QIaan6C7
Market Watch reported:
To gauge the panic-like activity of bank investors in the wake of the recent failures of SVB Financial Group’s SIVB, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank SBNY, -22.87%, investors can check out the Nasdaq’s “Current Trading Halts” page. Multiple banks have had their stock halted for volatility, some more than once, since the opening bell. Among some of those that have already been halted at least twice, shares of Western Alliance Bancorp WAL, -82.55% plummeted 78.2%, Regions Financial Corp. RF, -7.54% sank 15.6%, First Republic Bank FRC, -77.82% plunged 65.5%, Comerica Inc. CMA, -38.51% tumbled 39.4% and PacWest Bancorp. PACW, -53.44% took a 47.7% dive. The selloffs come as the S&P 500 SPX, -0.11% inched up 0.1%, erasing an earlier drop of as much as 1.4%.