DEVELOPING: Trading Halted at 30 Banks as Market Opens – NYSE Halts Trading at Charles Schwab

by

Trading was halted Monday at numerous banks at market open.

Oh boy.
Trading at over 30 banks has been halted.

Trading was halted at Charles Schwab.

Market Watch reported:

To gauge the panic-like activity of bank investors in the wake of the recent failures of SVB Financial Group’s SIVB, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank SBNY, -22.87%, investors can check out the Nasdaq’s “Current Trading Halts” page. Multiple banks have had their stock halted for volatility, some more than once, since the opening bell. Among some of those that have already been halted at least twice, shares of Western Alliance Bancorp WAL, -82.55% plummeted 78.2%, Regions Financial Corp. RF, -7.54% sank 15.6%, First Republic Bank FRC, -77.82% plunged 65.5%, Comerica Inc. CMA, -38.51% tumbled 39.4% and PacWest Bancorp. PACW, -53.44% took a 47.7% dive. The selloffs come as the S&P 500 SPX, -0.11% inched up 0.1%, erasing an earlier drop of as much as 1.4%.

